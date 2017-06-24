Serena Williams reflects on how her mom’s parenting will impact how she raises her first child

While delivering her keynote address at a BlogHer conference in Orlando Friday, Serena Williams shared how she plans to teach her first child some of the same life lessons she learned from her mom.

“It’s interesting because my mom has always been so strong for me, and she’s been the woman that has just literally been unbreakable, someone that I always looked up to and all my sisters looked up to,” she said. “So, in the midst of having a child, it’s like all of the sudden you start thinking about the lessons your parents taught you, especially my mom. And you start thinking about, ‘Wow, what do I want to raise my kid as?’ And when you’re young, and you’re growing up you think your parents may be strict. Then you realize when you’re older, and you’re like, could they have been a little stricter? Or should I have done this more?”





RELATED: Serena William’s fiancé Alexis Ohanian dished about how he’s getting ready for their baby

The tennis star then reflected on how her mother shaped her into the powerful woman she is today and how she hopes to do the same for her kid.

My Mom A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Jun 10, 2017 at 6:10am PDT

“I feel like all those lessons [my mom] taught me about being so strong, of proud of who I am, of being able to look anyone in the face and have confidence and speak with so much confidence is something that I really have been able to embrace,” she said. “And I would love to teach my kid that.”

Williams is expecting her first baby with fiancé Alexis Ohanian. The couple announced their engagement back in December and shared the news of their pregnancy a few months later.

RELATED: Serena Williams takes a relaxing vacation to France as she inches closer to her first baby’s arrival