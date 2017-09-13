Serena Williams reveals the name and first images of her baby girl on Instagram

Almost two weeks after giving birth, new mom Serena Williams introduced her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. to the world via Instagram on Wednesday morning.

Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. You have to check out link in bio for her amazing journey. Also check out my IG stories 😍😍❤️❤️ A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Sep 13, 2017 at 6:39am PDT

Along with the first photo and name reveal, Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian also shared a video compilation of memorable moments from the pregnancy, including the first ultrasound, an abundance of pregnant selfies and the couple attempting to assemble nursery furniture.

The welcomed their daughter to the world on Friday, Sept. 1, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Fla., weighing 6 lbs., 13 oz.



