Serena Williams’ rivalry with Maria Sharapova takes an interesting turn

Serena Williams and fiance Alexis Ohanian welcomed a baby girl on Friday. While Williams’ daughter did not choose the timing of her emergence, her birth marks a key, and admittedly unintentional, moment in Williams’ rivalry with Russian player Maria Sharapova.

“Maria Sharapova is back,” the tennis world exclaimed this week as she returned from a 15-month suspension. But the headlines were quickly overshadowed by news of the Williams’ delivery.

And a short dive into history shows that this isn’t the first time it’s happened. Williams chose an interesting day to announce her pregnancy earlier this year — Sharapova’s birthday.





As it turns out, others have also noticed:

Serena just pregnant. Calm down. https://t.co/NhWsBm1zUg — young Simba (@iStalkPhatGirls) August 29, 2017

Serena Williams announces pregnancy on Maria Sharapova's birthday and will return to world number one on Monday. Gosh I love tennis — José Morgado (@josemorgado) April 19, 2017

