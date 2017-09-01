Serena Williams’ rivalry with Maria Sharapova takes an interesting turn
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Rare People

Serena Williams’ rivalry with Maria Sharapova takes an interesting turn

Article will continue after advertisement

Serena Williams and fiance Alexis Ohanian welcomed a baby girl on Friday. While Williams’ daughter did not choose the timing of her emergence, her birth marks a key, and admittedly unintentional, moment in Williams’ rivalry with Russian player Maria Sharapova.

“Maria Sharapova is back,” the tennis world exclaimed this week as she returned from a 15-month suspension. But the headlines were quickly overshadowed by news of the Williams’ delivery.

And a short dive into history shows that this isn’t the first time it’s happened. Williams chose an interesting day to announce her pregnancy earlier this year — Sharapova’s birthday.


As it turns out, others have also noticed:

More on Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova’s rivalry can be found here.

RELATED: Serena Williams’ fiance Alexis Ohanian reveals her very unusual pregnancy cravings

Module Voice Image
, Rare Staff | Posted on
Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement