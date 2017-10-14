Serena Williams shared a captivating selfie featuring her 5-week-old daughter, Alexis Olympia
Serena Williams and her new baby daughter Alexis Olympia are one incredibly photogenic mother-daughter combo!

The tennis star shared a perfect black-and-white selfie of the pair to Instagram —  the picture featured Williams holding the adorable newborn in her arms as they both looked at the camera

Ladies is a "push present" a thing? If so what did you get if anything? #conversationstarter

While Williams is clearly delighted with motherhood, she seemed baffled by the concept of push presents. She captioned the photo with a question: “Ladies is a ‘push present’ a thing? If so what did you get if anything?” she asked before signing off with “#conversationstarter”


And, while Alexis Olympia might currently be an only child, the family’s dog chip has taken on the role of big brother, according to a tweet from her father, Serena Williams’ fiancé, Alexis Ohanian.

“He’s the best big brother,” the Reddit co-founder wrote. “Very protective of her — sleeps in room with her, always around her and will puff his chest when new people approach.”

