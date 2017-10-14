Serena Williams shared a captivating selfie featuring her 5-week-old daughter, Alexis Olympia

Serena Williams and her new baby daughter Alexis Olympia are one incredibly photogenic mother-daughter combo!
The tennis star shared a perfect black-and-white selfie of the pair to Instagram — the picture featured Williams holding the adorable newborn in her arms as they both looked at the camera
While Williams is clearly delighted with motherhood, she seemed baffled by the concept of push presents. She captioned the photo with a question: “Ladies is a ‘push present’ a thing? If so what did you get if anything?” she asked before signing off with “#conversationstarter”
RELATED: Blake Lively is adamant that her steak-munching baby daughter is part Viking
And, while Alexis Olympia might currently be an only child, the family’s dog chip has taken on the role of big brother, according to a tweet from her father, Serena Williams’ fiancé, Alexis Ohanian.
“He’s the best big brother,” the Reddit co-founder wrote. “Very protective of her — sleeps in room with her, always around her and will puff his chest when new people approach.”
RELATED: “Words can’t describe” how excited Venus Williams is about sister Serena’s new baby