Serena Williams shared an emotional message to her unborn child in a heartwarming post on Instagram

Serena Williams is already bonding with her baby.
On Monday, the tennis champ took to Instagram to share a sweet message with her unborn child. Posing for a selfie with her growing bump on full display, Williams wrote, “My Dearest Baby, You gave me the strength I didn’t know I had. You taught me the true meaning of serenity and peace. I can’t wait to meet you. I can’t wait for you to join the players box next year.”
My Dearest Baby, You gave me the strength I didn’t know I had. You taught me the true meaning of serenity and peace. I can't wait to meet you. I can't wait for you to join the players box next year. But most importantly, I am so happy to share being number one in the world with you…. once again today. On @alexisohanian bday. 😉 from the world's oldest number one to the world's youngest number one. -Your Mommy
She continued, “But most importantly, I am so happy to share being number one in the world with you…. once again today. On @alexisohanian bday. 😉 from the world’s oldest number one to the world’s youngest number one. -Your Mommy.”
RELATED: Jennifer Lopez opens up to Ellen DeGeneres about when her relationship with A-Rod really began
Williams sparked pregnancy rumors earlier this month when she posed for a Snapchat wearing a yellow one-piece and captioned the shot, “20 weeks.” This is her first child with fiance and Reddit founder, Alexis Ohanian.
The couple announced their engagement in December 2016 and has not yet to share their plans for a wedding date.
It has been reported that Williams plans to take a break from tennis for the rest of the year to enjoy motherhood.