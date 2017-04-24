Serena Williams shared an emotional message to her unborn child in a heartwarming post on Instagram

Serena Williams is already bonding with her baby.

On Monday, the tennis champ took to Instagram to share a sweet message with her unborn child. Posing for a selfie with her growing bump on full display, Williams wrote, “My Dearest Baby, You gave me the strength I didn’t know I had. You taught me the true meaning of serenity and peace. I can’t wait to meet you. I can’t wait for you to join the players box next year.”

She continued, “But most importantly, I am so happy to share being number one in the world with you…. once again today. On @alexisohanian bday. 😉 from the world’s oldest number one to the world’s youngest number one. -Your Mommy.”





Williams sparked pregnancy rumors earlier this month when she posed for a Snapchat wearing a yellow one-piece and captioned the shot, “20 weeks.” This is her first child with fiance and Reddit founder, Alexis Ohanian.

My only regret is not pointing my toe sorry coach Garry 🙈 A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Apr 17, 2017 at 6:29am PDT

The couple announced their engagement in December 2016 and has not yet to share their plans for a wedding date.

It has been reported that Williams plans to take a break from tennis for the rest of the year to enjoy motherhood.