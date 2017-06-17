Serena Williams takes a relaxing vacation to France as she inches closer to her first baby’s arrival

In a new album of photos posted to Instagram Saturday, Serena Williams appears to be taking it easy and getting her vacation time in before her first child arrives.

The tennis star posed on the steps of Château Eza in the French Riviera while cradling her ever-growing baby bump. She donned a long black dress and smiled calmly with a beautifully serene backdrop behind her.

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Jun 17, 2017 at 5:55am PDT

RELATED: The wife of Serena and Venus Williams’ father reveals dark new details about their crumbling marriage

Williams is expecting her first baby with fiance and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, whom she got engaged to in December. The pair announced their pregnancy a few months later, and Williams has been showing off her baby bump on social media ever since! She’s nearly seven months into her pregnancy, but that clearly isn’t stopping her from getting some quality relaxation time in before parenthood.





The mom-to-be also isn’t letting her pregnancy keep her off the tennis court, and she recently shared a video of herself playing to prove it.

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Jun 15, 2017 at 5:56am PDT

RELATED: Serena Williams debuts her baby bump in a patriotic bathing suit from one of your favorite big chain stores