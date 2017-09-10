Shannen Doherty and her mom stun at a cancer benefit in honor of the late Farrah Fawcett

Shannen Doherty and her mother Rosa enjoyed a night on the town for a good cause on Saturday.

The “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum shared a photo of the two from the event with fans on Instagram after the party in honor of the Farrah Fawcett Foundation, an organization that works to “provide funding for innovative methods of HPV related cancer research, support prevention and awareness, and to help those struggling with cancer today,” according to their website. Fawcett died in 2009, at the age of 62, of cancer.

“Last night with my beautiful mama who has been such a source of strength for me,” Doherty wrote. “We attended the @farrahfawcettfn event honoring @su2c and their dedication to eradicating cancer. Thank you Dr Lawrence Piro for inviting us to such an important event to raise awareness.”





Ahead of the event, the women got in a little sweat sesh as the actress prepares to undergo her possibly final surgery while recovering from breast cancer treatments.

“Pushing myself harder right now to be in best physical shape for my upcoming (and hopefully last) surgery,” she wrote on Instagram alongside the video of the two dancing together.