Shannen Doherty and husband Kurt Iswarienko made the stunning decision to dismiss their case against her ex-management team

Shannen Doherty and Kurt Iswarienko have apparently come to an agreement with her former management company.

According to TMZ, Iswarienko filed to dismiss his lawsuit against Tanner Mainstain Glynn & Johnson, which likely means the two parties have reached a settlement. There is no word about the possible figure they agree upon.

In December, Iswarienko filed his own suit against the management company, claiming his sex life suffered following her diagnosis and the firm mismanaged his money. Doherty previously settled on $15 million in her suit against the company, in which she claimed they allowed her health insurance to lapse, leading to her breast cancer going undiagnosed.





Doherty received proper care and treatment and announced she was in remission in April.