Shannen Doherty continues to inspire us with her positive outlook on her cancer battle and remission

After a long battle with breast cancer, actress Shannen Doherty is cancer free! But, that doesn’t mean she doesn’t miss certain things from her life before her diagnosis.

She posted an old photo of herself on Instagram Friday, featuring her long, brown hair, and while she misses the old her, she’s continuing to look on the bright side.

“Long hair!!!” she wrote as the caption. “I’m so grateful to just be alive and in remission. Allowing me more time to focus on things I love like my family, acting, writing and fighting for causes I believe in. But damn! Hair growing in can sure be trying sometimes….”





Doherty found out in late April that she was in remission after spending many months undergoing chemotherapy and radiation therapy. She has been inspiring fans across the world by documenting her experience with cancer along the way.

