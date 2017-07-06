Shannen Doherty looked healthy and happy in a recent dance class with her mom and BFF

Shannen Doherty is shaking what her mama gave her!

This week, Doherty got her body moving in a dance class with her mother, Rosa, and best friend and trainer, Neda Soderqvist.

“Moving it! Love how my mom has such spirit and keeps up with us even though Neda and I constantly change things midway. Btw… Neda is launching online classes which are amazing. Love these two. @themamarosa @jammalibu,” she wrote alongside the video.

Throughout her cancer treatment, Doherty kept her spirits high with similar dance style workouts with her mother.

“As some of us know, cancer can really take its toll on the body. Between treatments and the meds, the body can get confused and weak. It’s so important to take care of our bodies not just internally but physically as well,” she shared alongside a video of herself boogieing with her mom in May. “I love working out with @jammalibu because she switches it up, keeping my body on its toes. Cardio, toning, targeting spots. #thisiscancer #work#cancerslayer”