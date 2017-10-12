Shannen Doherty reflects on cancer diagnosis with emotional Breast Cancer Awareness post

“Cancer Slayer” Shannen Doherty is reflecting on her cancer battle in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Doherty took to Instagram Thursday with a heart-wrenching photo of herself from her cancer battle.

“Breast Cancer Awareness month. This image is so personal to me. I had started chemo. Was using a cold cap in hope to not lose my hair. End result was clumps in my hands. I was sick, felt like I was losing myself. Gained people and lost people. Got weak and got strong,” she wrote. “Felt ugly and yet more beautiful inside than I had ever felt before. I remember this like it was yesterday, like it was a minute ago.”





Doherty reminisced on her battle, writing about the emotions she felt.

“Cancer has so many phases. Shock, denial, acceptance, anger, resentment, rebellion, fear, appreciation, beauty. Remission. Even then, the phases keep coming. Cancer is with you forever. Those who have experienced it know that even after you’ve kicked it’s [sic] ass, it still impacts you, in good ways and bad. You still go thru the roller coaster of emotions. You still need support and love. And you can still grasp life and live, live live. #cancer #cancerslayer,” she wrote.

In April, Doherty revealed she was in remission after a long battle with breast cancer.