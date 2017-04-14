Shannen Doherty shares a Happy Birthday greeting for one of her oldest friends

On Friday morning, actress Shannen Doherty took to her Instagram account to wish one of her oldest friends a Happy Birthday. Doherty frequently posts about her pal, Sarah Michelle Gellar, as she has documents her battle with multiple forms of cancer. Gellar has been a strong ally during this time and often pops up on Doherty’ social media feed. Doherty celebrated Gellar’s birthday with a throwback picture of the two friends.

“I’m posting this pic because of the pure joy and fun, I am clearly having in your presence,” Doherty wrote. “From the moment we met, you embraced me, supported me and stood fiercely by my side. Never a moment of insecurity or feeling threatened between us. Instead, you only rooted for me and lifted me up.”





Doherty went on to express how proud she was of her friend and praise her for her “smile, confidence, humility, intelligence and sense of ease.”