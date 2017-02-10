Shannen Doherty shares a heartfelt message and photo from her post-radiation follow-up visit

Self proclaimed “cancer slayer” Shannen Doherty shared a picture from her post-radiation therapy follow-up visit on Wednesday. The photo features Doherty with her arm around the doctor who was there for her throughout the whole process.

“Follow up visit with Dr Leslie Botnick, my radiation oncology and Vantage Oncology,” she wrote as the caption. “He said ‘I didn’t get into medicine to make money. I got into it to help people.’ He helped me. In a country where more and more doctors won’t take insurance, he’s a rarity. Plus, he makes me smile!!”





Doherty finished her radiation treatments targeting her breast cancer last month; she was diagnosed with the disease in 2015. She will now move on to taking immunotherapy drugs, which will stimulate her immune system to kill her cancer cells.

A Personal Look Into Actress Shannen Doherty’s Battle With Cancer