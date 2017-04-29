Shannen Doherty shares a moving perspective on remission

Actress Shannen Doherty is still going through ups and downs in her health, despite being cleared for cancer some months back. She continues to undergo tests to ensure her health is taken care of.

And, there are many emotional moments along the way.

Doherty shared a picture on Instagram where she spoke about her remission.

Moments. They happen. Today was and is a moment. What does remission mean? I heard that word and have no idea how to react. Good news? YES. Overwhelming. YES. Now more waiting. As every single one of my fellow cancer family knows, the next five years is crucial. Reoccurrences happen all the time. Many of you have shared that very story with me. So with a heart that is certainly lighter, I wait. In the meantime, decisions. Reconstruction which is several surgeries. Decision on taking a pill for the next five years that comes with its own set of problems and side effects. I am blessed, I know that. But for now…. remission. I’m going to just breathe. #cancerslayer





We wish her the best as she recovers.