Shannen Doherty shares a powerful photo as she reflects on her journey with chemotherapy

As Breast Cancer Awareness month continues, Shannen Doherty took time to think back to her chemotherapy sessions while battling breast cancer, posting a powerful photo on Instagram in the process.

“This photo represents so much of my journey with chemo,” she wrote alongside a picture of her. “I had completed my first chemo session. Was on steroids and yet so sick. Bloated yet throwing up. I had to be hooked up to get hydrated because I couldn’t keep even water down. Chemo is different for everyone. Some tolerate it better than others.”

“At the time, I remember thinking it couldn’t get much worse,” she continued. “I was wrong. Yet I am here today. A different person than I was. I don’t think I’ve yet discovered all the ways cancer changed me. As I told someone recently….. I am a work in progress and I’m ok with that.”

The self-proclaimed “cancer slayer” is now in remission after undergoing both chemotherapy and radiation therapy treatments. She kept fans up-to-date on her journey via social media and has recently been sharing intimate thoughts and pictures in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month.

