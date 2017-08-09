Shannen Doherty shares an emotional message to fans as she gets back on set for the first time in years

Shannen Doherty is back at work!

The actress, who took some time off following her breast cancer diagnosis, recently returned to the set of the new television series based off of and named after her 1988 cult classic film “Heathers.” Doherty will play a character named Heather in the upcoming 2018 TV series about a group of high school outcasts who plan to kill the cool kids in school. Not other details about Doherty’s role have been released at this time.

Sharing a photo of herself in a wig while on set, Doherty penned a note to fans on Instagram.





“Was back on set today. It’s been a rough two years. Fighting cancer. As an actor, people bench you. They assume you’re to weak, not able etc etc. and yet it’s something like work that invigorates and renews strength to conquer the unimaginable beast,” she wrote. “I compared myself to a car today. That vintage Shelby that’s been in the garage too long. It’s still a great car. The best. Just needs time for the engine to warm up and it’s good to go. Performing like it’s supposed to. I’m grateful for today. Grateful for everyday.”

Doherty continued, “Thank you@heathers for letting me play and be someone else today. Great crew, great writers, great cast, great show, great director. #paramountnetwork2018.”

Fans are so glad she’s finally feeling up to getting back to work!