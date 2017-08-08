Shannen Doherty shows off her chic new haircut has her hair grows back following chemotherapy treatments

Très chic, Shannen Doherty!

This week, the former “Beverly Hills, 90210” actress debuted a new hairdo and thanked the stylist that made her feel like a “sexy Parisian.”

“Yes he gives the best haircuts ever but the real pleasure is just absorbing some of his positive, serene energy,” she wrote. “Thank you @anhcotran for the “sexy Parisian” cut. After two years of either bald or a crew cut, it’s nice to feel a bit more like a woman again. ❤️❤️❤️.”

Doherty’s hair has been growing back in the months since she went into remission after a breast cancer diagnosis. When she was first diagnosed, Doherty documented the painful moment she decided to shave her head with the support from her mother Rosa and best friend, Anne Kortright-Shilstat.





In April, she announced she was in remission.

“Moments. They happen. Today was and is a moment. What does remission mean? I heard that word and have no idea how to react. Good news? YES. Overwhelming. YES. Now more waiting,” she shared in the emotional post.

Since she went into remission, Doherty has lived every day to the fullest and recently partied with pals and husband Kurt Iswarienko.

“Summer nights with good friends,” she wrote in a post from her wine night.

The summer parties didn’t stop there as Doherty had a surprise reunion with fellow “Dancing with the Stars” contestants and pros including Nicole Scherzinger, Kym Johnson-Herjavec, Robert Herjavec and Carson Kressley.

“And this… surprise reunion #dwts,” she wrote.