Now that she’s in remission, Shannen Doherty shows off her curly hair in new vacation photos

Actress Shannen Doherty was diagnosed with breast cancer back in 2015 and began treatment shortly after. The “Beverly Hills 90210” actress announced she was in remission back in April, according to The Huffington Post. Now the actress is proud to show off her hair coming back in a series of photos on Instagram.

I think my husband and I are morphing into each other….. #twins #curlyhairdontcare #tulum @kurtiswarienko A post shared by ShannenDoherty (@theshando) on Jun 21, 2017 at 7:01am PDT

“I think my husband and I are morphing into each other… #twins #curlyhairdontcare,” Doherty wrote, speaking about her and her husband Kurt Iswarienko.

The couple were in Tulum, Mexico for a vacation. Doherty shared several other pictures on her trip as well, including one of a dog she met at the property they were staying at.

“This is Sophia,” Doherty wrote of the pooch. “She can’t give enough love. Neither can I. I’ll miss her.”

Doherty also thanked her husband in another photo, writing “Happy birthday to my soul mate, partner in crime, aesthetic twin, and the person who makes me laugh everyday….. well pretty much everyday.”