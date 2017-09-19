“Shark Tank” star Barbara Corcoran got so handsy with her “DWTS” partner Keo Motsepe

“Shark Tank” shark Barbara Corcoran is already very comfortable with her “Dancing with the Stars” pro partner Keo Motsepe.

On Monday night, things got a little raunchy when Corcoran was spotted grabbing Motsepe’s crotch as the judges gave the pair scores for their salsa.

By the looks of the video, it looks like she didn’t know how close her hand was down there.

Corcoran later commented on the incident, telling TMZ, “No, I have better aim than that! I was reaching for his hand and landed on his thigh and hung on for dear life.”

The duo were given a total score of 14 out of a possible 30 points.

“Dancing with the Stars” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.