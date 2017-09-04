Sharon Osbourne details why she almost broke up with Ozzy after his dirty laundry came out

In the weeks leading up to their much publicized separation in 2016, Sharon Osbourne claims her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, was cheating on her with many different women.

“Because there wasn’t just one woman; there were six of them,” Osbourne told The Telegraph.

She described some of the women Ozzy cheated on her with as “some fucking Russian teenager … then a masseuse in England … our masseuse out here [in Los Angeles] … and then our cook.”

Osbourne joked that if a person was bringing food, or rubbing her husband’s shoulders, odds were that he was going to try and sleep with them.

“He had women in different countries. Basically, if you’re a woman giving Ozzy either a back rub or a trolley of food, God help you.”

The pair ultimately reconciled after Ozzy completed treatment for sex addiction.