Sharon Osbourne doubles down on her controversial comments about Kim Kardashian West

After calling Kim Kardashian West a “ho,” Sharon Osbourne is doubling down on her latest controversial remarks.

“I don’t know Kim other than the superficial, ‘Hello, how are you,'” Osbourne told Entertainment Tonight. “So you can never, it’s just, my instinct is that she isn’t. I don’t think because she takes her clothes off and is confident with that, that makes you a feminist. That makes you confident, but it doesn’t naturally go with being a feminist.”

Osbourne recently came under fire for saying, “If Kim wants to show off her body, fine. But that’s not feminism, that’s being a ho. There’s nothing wrong with being a ho, but always remember what you are.” She stood by her comment earlier this week, and now she has even more to say.

“Somebody who is strong, self-supporting and who is smart as any guy you can come up with,” she explained what a feminist is to her. “And that is in all areas. You want to be equal to that man and I don’t need that man to fix my sink. I don’t need a man to do this, do that for me. I stand on my own feet. I do it myself, but you gotta be smart.”

“I don’t think that there’s anything wrong in what she does,” she added. “There’s nothing wrong at all, but because you strip off, doesn’t mean that you’re a feminist.”

