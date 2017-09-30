She may not inherit his fortune, but Hugh Hefner certainly didn’t leave his widow empty-handed

Although an “ironclad” prenuptial agreement will prohibit Hugh Hefner’s widow Crystal Harris from inheriting his $43 million fortune, the legendary icon made sure she would be taken care of after his death.

According to the deed to a Hollywood Hills home that is held in a trust by Harris, Hefner bought his wife a 5,900 square-foot, 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom home with an infinity pool in 2013, giving her a place to live after his death and the sale of the Playboy Mansion. His estate is expected to announce that he also left her $5 million, which was reportedly part of the prenup.





The model and late media tycoon tied the knot on New Year’s Eve in 2012, and soon after, a source told Us Weekly, Harris signed the prenup and was not added to Hefner’s will. His fortune is promised to “his children, the University of Southern California film school and a variety of charities,” according to a source, though they added Harris will be “taken care of.”

Hefner passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by loved ones, on Sept. 27. He was 91 years old.

