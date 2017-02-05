She sang the national anthem at President Trump’s inauguration — now, Jackie Evancho has made another big career move
Singing at President Trump’s inauguration is paying off for Jackie Evancho.

According to Page Six, the former “America’s Got Talent” star scored a record dealing following her Jan. 20 performance. She was reportedly courted by several different labels before deciding to sign with Sony.

The 16-year-old’s album, “Two Hearts,” will feature classical crossover songs and an EP of pop tunes she has produced.

The album is due to hit shelves on March 31.


