She’s only been married for a few months and Jinger Duggar Vuolo’s sisters are already asking her about babies

Jinger Duggar Vuolo’s sisters have babies on the brain!

In November 2016, she wed Jeremy Vuolo, and now that she’s settled into married life, her sisters are pushing for a new niece or nephew to join the family.

“Married life has been the best thing ever,” Jinger said in a new trailer for the upcoming season of “Counting On.”

Her sisters really want things to move quickly in her marriage, because during a video chat with Jessa, Jill, Joy-Anna and Jana, Jinger is hit with a serious question!





“So are you pregnant?” Jill Duggar Dillard asked in the chat.

Jinger was so taken aback, all she could manage was a “huh?” complete with a bewildered look on her face.

“It is very possible that Jinger could be expecting,” Joy-Anna added in the clip. While back on the video chat, she asked her sister, “Have you taken a test?”

A new baby for Jinger and Jeremy isn’t the only thing the new season will feature. The birth of Jessa and Ben Seewald’s second son, Henry Wilberforce, and brother Joseph Duggar’s courtship with Kendra Caldwell will also be part of the storylines.

Fans will also get to see all of the details of Austin Forsyth’s proposal to Joy-Anna Duggar.

“Counting On” returns June 12 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

