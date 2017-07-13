Shia LaBeouf apologizes after two more videos of his offensive post-arrest rant are released

Shia LaBeouf has apologized for his behavior during and after his Saturday morning arrest in Georgia, in which he hurled racist comments and death threats at police officers.

“I am deeply ashamed of my behavior and make no excuses for it,” the actor shared in a statement published to Twitter on Wednesday. “I don’t know if these statements are too frequent, or not shared often enough, but I am certain that my actions warrant a very sincere apology to the arresting officers, and I am grateful for their restraint. The severity of my behavior is not lost on me.”





He then admitted to struggling with addiction and pledged to find help with getting sober.

“My outright disrespect for authority is problematic to say the least, and completely destructive to say the worst,” he wrote. “It is a new low. A low I hope is a bottom. I have been struggling with addiction publicly for far too long, and I am actively taking steps toward securing my sobriety and hope I can be forgiven for my mistakes.”

LaBeouf’s statement comes after two additional videos of his explicit rant at the police station were released. In one of them, LaBeouf makes racist comments towards an African-American police officer by telling him he’s “going to hell, straight to hell, bro” because of the color of his skin.

Warning: Video contains graphic language

In the other video, LaBeouf taunts a white police officer, making inappropriate remarks towards him regarding his wife.

Warning: Video contains graphic language

LaBeouf was arrested for public drunkenness, disorderly conduct and obstruction after becoming vulgar and disorderly at a convenience store.