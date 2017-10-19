Shia LaBeouf learns his fate in a Savannah courtroom after going on a drunken rampage

Shia LaBeouf entered a guilty plea for his public intoxication arrest that lead to a racist rant in Savannah, GA.

According to TMZ, LaBeouf was sentenced to attend anger management on Thursday morning. He reportedly waited in the back of the courtroom before addressing the judge.

When it was his turn, LaBeouf plead guilty to obstruction and no contest to disorderly conduct. The public intoxication charge was dismissed.

LaBeouf was sentenced to attend anger management and one year of probation. He will also have to undergo an alcohol evaluation and pay $2,680 in fines.





In July, body came footage of the actor calling arresting officers “stupid bitch” surfaced after he was arrested.

“I have rights! I’m an American. You got me in my hotel, arresting me in my hotel for doing what, Sir?” LaBeouf screamed at the officers.

Things turned racist at one point when LaBeouf yelled, “You got a President that doesn’t give a s**t about you. And you stuck in a police force that doesn’t give a f**k about you, so you want to arrest white people?”

He continued, “I came up to you trying to be nice, you stupid bitch. I came up to you asking for a cigarette, you dumb f**k! Why would I ask for a cigarette if I was racist, you stupid bitch?!”