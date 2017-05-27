Shia LaBeouf’s latest explosion, calling a bartender a “f—ing racist,” could see him shelling out big bucks

Actor Shia LaBeouf had a meltdown last month at a Los Angeles restaurant in which he went on a verbal tirade targeted at the establishment’s bartender, calling him a “f—ing racist.” The entire episode was caught on video.

The incident comes months after LaBeouf was arrested at an anti-Trump art installation in Queens, N.Y. on misdemeanor assault and harassment charges.

As for the latest incident, bartender David Bernstein, a supervisor at Jerry’s Famous Deli, is suing LaBeouf for assault and defamation. The video surfaced shortly after LaBeouf was captured screaming at the restaurant’s employees when he and his wife were refused service.





According to court documents filed Friday, LaBeouf and his wife, Mia Goth, were refused service because Goth already seemed to be drunk. The couple was at a bowling alley next door on April 5 when they walked into the deli.

Unamused about not being served, LaBeouf demanded that the bartender get them a drink. The lawsuit claims that LaBeouf also already seemed to be drunk. LaBeouf then slammed his fist on the counter and started to enter the area behind the bar.

LaBeouf, the star of “Transformers” and “Even Stevens,” is seen in the video obtained by TMZ shouting at the bartender, calling him a “f—ing racist” in a bid to upset the mostly African-American crowd, according to the court documents.

“Wake up, this Mother F—-r is a racist,” the lawsuit quotes LaBeouf as saying.

Bernstein, who has worked at the restaurant for 32 years, is suing the actor, who has had previous hot-headed moments, for $5 million.

In January, LeBeouf was arrested for assault after shoving a man in Queens outside his anti-Trump art exhibit.