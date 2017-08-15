Shonda Rhimes is headed to Netflix, so what does that mean for the future of “Grey’s Anatomy?”

Could this be the end of “Grey’s Anatomy?”

On Sunday, it was announced that Shonda Rhimes, the creator of ABC dramas like “Scandal,” “How To Get Away With Murder” and “Grey’s Anatomy,” will be making a move to Netflix after she signed a multi-year deal with the streaming service.

But fans have been wondering, what will happen to her current series on ABC?

Shondaland fans can breath a sigh of relief, because the shows like “Grey’s” will continue to air on ABC, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The series is headed into its 14th season, and if ABC exec Channing Dungey has her way, the series will outrun previous medical drama “ER,” which ran for 15 seasons.





RELATED: Docu-series about Natalee Holloway’s disappearance sparks a new lawsuit

“That’d be lovely,” she previously said in January. “I’ll take even more! Honestly, I think that the show is going to continue as long as Shonda and the gang have a creative passion for telling those stories. At the moment, it feels like we’re full steam ahead.”

Sources close to ABC said that Dungey’s hope has not changed since Rhimes decided to move on to Netflix. ABC is reportedly confident that “Grey’s” won’t be ending any time soon.

The season 14 premiere of “Grey’s Anatomy” airs Thursday, Sept. 28, at 8 p.m. ET.