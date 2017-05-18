Sig Hansen of “Deadliest Catch” has found himself in some more legal trouble

According to reports, “Deadliest Catch” star Sig Hansen was arrested on Thursday following an argument he had with an Uber driver.

His ride was allegedly canceled while he was still inside the vehicle, and he tried to offer the driver $100 to continue the trip. However, as it’s against company policy, the driver declined. That’s when things took a turn for the worse.

Hansen then reportedly became extremely angry, spat on the driver’s head and on the back of the driver’s seat, and got out of the car and kicked it. The driver then called the police, who saw “several droplets of apparently fresh-looking saliva on the back of the driver’s headrest” and damage to the vehicle when they arrived. When they next went to Hansen’s home, he was “obviously intoxicated.”





“[Hansen] vociferously declared that he did not know what I was talking about, that he got a ride from ‘an Uber guy.’ ‘ […] he took me home, we’re here, we had Norwegian Independence Day, everybody’s happy, I’ve got my family home, we’re safe and sound, that’s it!'” officers claim Hansen told them.

He was ultimately arrested, booked into King County Jail on assault and property destruction charges and will be released on $2,000 bail. He is also banned from Uber, with the company saying, “Violence will not be tolerated on the Uber app. We have been in contact with our driver partner, and the rider no longer has access to the app.”

