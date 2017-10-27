Simon Cowell is reportedly rushed to the hospital following freak accident

Simon Cowell was reportedly carried out of his London home on a stretcher and rushed to the hospital following an accident.

The Daily Mail reports that the reality TV judge was walking down the stairs for a cup of hot milk when he either fainted or slipped and fell down the stairs. Witnesses say that emergency services carried him out of his house on a stretcher and into the hospital while he was wearing a neck brace.

Though Cowell is currently in the hospital for the incident, his injuries are not believed to be serious.





A source allegedly told The Sun, “It’s been a scary morning. It was very early and Simon was going down his stairs to get some hot milk because he couldn’t sleep.”

