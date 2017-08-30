Simon Cowell says that two of his fellow “AGT” judges are “out of control”

“America’s Got Talent” host Simon Cowell is really antagonizing his fellow judges, Mel B and Heidi Klum. Ahead of the show on Tuesday, Cowell revealed who his favorite judge is and said that the ladies on the judges panel are just “out of control.”

“Howie [Mandel is my favorite],” he said. “Because he’s normal and stable compared to the other two, who are… They are out of control those two, by the way. Howie’s my buddy.”

As for if everyone will get along by the end of the season, Cowell wasn’t so sure.





“No, no. You know what it is with those two girls is they get over-excited to be with me and I think that’s part of the problem,” he joked.

Mel B got her revenge on Cowell when she used a rubber knife to “stab” him onstage during an “AGT” contestant’s set after Cowell poked fun at her wedding night on the show a week prior.

“I kind of imagine this would be like Mel B’s wedding night,” he said as contestant Demian Aditya experienced a stunt malfunction. “A lot of anticipation, not much promise or delivery.”