Simon Cowell showed his softer side and went to bat for this dog trainer on “America’s Got Talent”

Simon Cowell saved the day!

This week, sweet dog trainer Sara Carlson and her trusty dog Hero impressed the usually cool judge, and he couldn’t let her go. After her act, Hero and Carlson approached the judges for their critiques.

“Have you ever been to Medieval Times?” Mandel asked. “If they took that concept and made a one-woman show, this is what I think it would be.”

“What?!” Cowell exclaimed.

“He’s allowed his opinion,” Carlson said. “It’s okay.”

Judge Mel B agreed with Mandel. “If you do get through to the next round, focus on really switching up what you do.”





RELATED: This big dreamer’s cover of a Whitney Houston classic is all anyone is going to be talking about today

“They had a sword fight! I have never seen a dog have a sword fight with his owner before. And I felt that Hero was almost singing along with the music,” Cowell said. “I don’t think they quite understood what you just did. But maybe now I have explained it.”

Mandel maintained that he didn’t understand, and when he gave Carlson a no, the audience booed. Mel B also gave her a no, and Cowell and the audience nearly lost it. As Carlson burst into tears, Cowell joined her onstage.

“I have never done this before,” he said. “I am asking you, on behalf of Sara and Hero, Mel, both of us: trust me on this. I saw something you didn’t see.”

As the audience chanted his name, Howie Mandel changed his answer to a yes.

“Sara, you have a yes from Howie, a yes from Heidi and a no from Mel. Boo!” he said. “But Sara, Hero, you have a yes from me!”

“Thank you so much!” Sara said thanking the judge. Hero even seemed pretty excited about the touching moment and jumped up to greet them.

What an amazing moment!