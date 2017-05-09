Simone Biles flipped into the perfect response when a TV host criticized her for not smiling

Olympic gold medal gymnast Simone Biles blessed the world with the greatest clap back ever recorded.
Truly.
Following a stunning trio performance on “Dancing with the Stars,” Biles was treated to a mix of criticism and praise from the judges.
Host Tom Bergeron then decided to question Biles as to why she didn’t smile at the moments she received compliments.
Biles’ face contorted ever so slightly when she finally said, “Smiling doesn’t win you gold medals.”
It was too much. The internet couldn’t keep it together:
Even Bergeron had re-examine himself:
You can watch a video of the exchange below (comments begin at 0:31) while we dab the sweat from our foreheads:
And for the record, Biles smiles a lot.