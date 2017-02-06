Simone Biles standing next to Shaquille O’Neal is the most mind-blowing photo you’ll see all day

This seems like it should be an optical illusion, but it’s not — we promise!

On Super Bowl Sunday, Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles posted a photo of herself standing with Shaquille O’Neal, and social media users couldn’t wrap their heads around their extreme heights.

Biles is around 4 feet 8 inches tall, while the former NBA star is 7 feet 1 inch tall. When they stand next to each other, you can really see the difference.

“hey shaq,” she captioned the photo with an emoji of a hand waving.

She really does look very tiny standing next to him!