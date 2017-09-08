Sinéad O’Conner addresses her troublesome Facebook video and mental health on Dr. Phil

Sinéad O’Conner will appear on the season premiere of “Dr. Phil” to discuss her mental health after she shared a series of alarming social media posts and was later hospitalized.

“I am fed up of being defined as the crazy person, the child abuse survivor,” she says in a preview for the episode. “I’m changing my name. Sinéad O’Connor’s gone. That person’s gone.”

Last month, the singer posted a disturbing video on Facebook, in which she confessed to being suicidal. Afterwards, she was reportedly checked into a hospital, where she received care. She later posted a profanity-laced Facebook rant targeted at her manager.





At one point during the preview, Dr. Phil asks O’Connor whether she tried to kill herself eight times in one year, and she responds by nodding wordlessly. She goes on to reveal that her mother, who passed away when she was a teenager, had been physically and sexually abusive, saying she “ran a torture chamber” and “took delight in hurting you.”

“That she’s dead,” O’Conner says when asked what she loved about her mother.

