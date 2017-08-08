Sinéad O’Connor posted a disturbing message on Facebook that left fans worried about what she might do

Sinéad O’Connor shared a frantic message with fans last week claiming she was suicidal and begged her family to call her.

In the hard-to-watch clip, O’Connor said she was living in a Travelodge in New Jersey and claimed to be suffering from three mental illnesses. She explained in the video that she has been living far away from her family in Ireland as punishment for being mentally ill, angry and suicidal.

“Suddenly, all the people who are supposed to be loving you or taking care of you treat you like shit,” she said. “If it was me, I’d be gone, straight away back to my mom.”





She said in the video that she hopes by putting her struggles out there, she can help someone.

“Why are we alone? People who suffer from mental illness are the most vulnerable people on Earth,” O’Connor said. “You’ve got to take care of us. We’re not like everybody.”

“I just want to make this video so you all could see what the fuck it’s like,” she continued. “It’s the stigma that’s killing people, not the mental fucking illnesses.”

She went on to encourage the family members of those struggling to try to get them help.

“If you have a family member that suffers from mental illness, care for them, tenderness, love, care for them. Visit them in the hospital, don’t dump them in the hospital and bugger off.”

Last year, O’Connor was reported missing by her son but was found soon after and treated at a hospital.

A rep for O’Connor could not be reached, according to PEOPLE.