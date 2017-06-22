Singer Harry Styles mourns the loss of one of his close family members

Rest in peace, Robin Twist.

The stepfather of One Direction member Harry Styles passed away after a battle with cancer. He was 57 years old.

“Harry’s step-father, Robin Twist, sadly passed away this week after a long battle with cancer. The family asks for privacy at this time,” a rep for Styles told PEOPLE.

Twist married Styles’ mother Anne Cox in June 2013. Styles reportedly served as best man at the wedding and also walked his mother down the aisle.

Earlier this month, the couple celebrated their four-year wedding anniversary, to which Anne paid tribute on social media. Sharing a photo of the couple smiling together, she wrote, “Thank you for all the anniversary wishes.”

Thank you for all the anniversary wishes. ❤️ A post shared by Anne (@annetwist) on Jun 2, 2017 at 2:18pm PDT

Twist was also father to son Mike and daughter Amy from previous relationships and helped raise Styles since he was 7 years old.

Our thoughts are with the family.