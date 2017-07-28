Singer Marc Anthony shares heartbreaking news with fans after saying goodbye to his beloved mother

Rest in peace, Guillermina Quiñones de Muñiz.

On Thursday, singer Marc Anthony shared the news that his mother had passed away.

“Today at 12:10pm my family’s hero, our rock, our protector, inspiration and now ANGEL passed away,” Anthony tweeted in an image to fans on Twitter. “She left in peace, accompanied by all your prayers and well wishes for which we thank you all. Mami, I’m going to miss you so much!”

Today at 12:10pm my families hero, our rock, our protector, inspiration and now ANGEL passed away…. pic.twitter.com/4e7U86720r — Marc Anthony (@MarcAnthony) July 27, 2017

Fans were quick to react with support and love to the grieving singer.





According to US Weekly, Anthony was spotted in a hospital in Puerto Rico earlier this week. He also sent a message asking for his fans’ prayers as his mother was hospitalized.

“Please pray for my mom,” he wrote on July 23.

Please pray for my mom today. I love you mommy. — Marc Anthony (@MarcAnthony) July 23, 2017

Anthony is the youngest of eight children and never spoke openly about his mother’s health.

Our thoughts are with his family.