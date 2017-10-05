Single mom Jennifer Garner wants to turn back into an action lady and she’ll show you how

45-year-old mom and actress Jennifer Garner recently shared a video to Instagram documenting her extreme workout routine, that she’s calling the “Recipe for Turning A Mom Back into Action Lady.”

The remedy called for an hour workout with Body by Simone, 90 minutes of “stunt team,” 50 cups of coffee and three minutes of cryotherapy every day. Garner set the footage to “Canned Heat” by Jamiroquai to get everyone suitably pumped up.

“Good luck everybody!” she wished her followers.





Garner has three kids — Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8 and Samuel, 5 — with Ben Affleck. The couple ended their 10-year marriage in June of 2015 and officially filed for divorce in April.

