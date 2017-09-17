“Sister wives” Peta Murgatroyd and Vanessa Lachey hang out ahead of the “DWTS” premiere

The new season of “Dancing with the Stars” hasn’t even started, but Team Mom and Pops (Nick Lachey and Peta Murgatroyd) and Team Babies and Ballroom (Vanessa Lachey and Maks Chmerkovskiy) are already fast friends!

On Saturday, the two couples got together with their kids to celebrate Camden Lachey’s fifth birthday with a race car themed bash. The proud moms posed together to document the occasion with their infants, Shai Chmerkovskiy and Phoenix Lachey.

“Sister Wives!!! Love our new growing family! #DWTS,” Vanessa wrote.

The husband and wife duos have been hard at work in pre-show rehearsals. Earlier this week, Murgatroyd shared a video of herself goofing off with her partner as they prep for the season 22 premiere.

“#TeamMomAndPops 🙋🏼 Strong sexy pelvic moves are necessary today 😂 Let’s go S E A S O N 25 💥 @nicklachey,” she wrote.

#TeamMomAndPops 🙋🏼 Strong sexy pelvic moves are necessary today 😂 Let's go S E A S O N 25 💥 @nicklachey A post shared by Peta Murgatroyd (@petamurgatroyd) on Sep 15, 2017 at 1:30pm PDT

Vanessa and Maks shared similar moves when they announced the name of their team for the season.

“FINALLY! A team name! #TeamBabiesAndBallroom! 💃🏽🍼🕺🏻We have babies AND we dance! DONE! Love it! Hope you do, too!

Man, @maksimc has got some MOVES! And no, I’m not preggo, haha!… just lots of belly love for my three babies! ❤️👦🏻👧🏼👶🏻❤️👶🏼❤️

#DWTS premieres Monday Sept 18th! LIVE!” Vanessa shared alongside the video.