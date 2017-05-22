“Sister Wives” star Maddie Brown Brush welcomed her first child and he couldn’t be any cuter

It’s a boy for Maddie Brown Brush and husband Caleb Brush!

The “Sister Wives” star and daughter of Kody and Janelle Brown welcomed her first child, Axel James Brush, on her due date of May 20. PEOPLE reports the bouncing baby boy was 8 lbs., 8 oz at birth and was 21-inches long.

Such a beautiful day 💚💚 https://www.google.com/amp/people.com/babies/grandchild-on-the-way-see-sister-wives-star-maddie-browns-woodland-themed-baby-shower/amp/ A post shared by Maddie Brush (@madison_rose11) on Mar 19, 2017 at 5:49pm PDT

Brown Brush endured 72 hours of labor, including 12 hours of hard labor and four hours of pushing.

“We’re feeling both excited and exhausted at the same time,” the couple told the magazine. “We’re looking forward to having a family. Now that he’s here we excited to grow our family a little bit more and spread our love even more.”





The proud grandparents also gushed about the latest addition to the family, adding, “I think being grandparents hasn’t sunk in yet. It’s so fun. I can’t believe how much we love this baby already.”

Kody and Janelle said that their entire brood is looking forward to meeting the new baby but they are going to give the new parents time to adjust before inviting the rest of the Brown family, including four wives and 18 children total, to meet baby Axel.

The new mom took to Instagram to share the most adorable debut photo of her baby.

“Welcome to the world Axel James Brush. 💙💙 ” she wrote.