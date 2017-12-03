Despite the deluge of political scandals and shocking twists and turns within the nation’s capital, the funny folks at “Saturday Night Live” still found time to address Matt Lauer’s firing due to allegations of sexual misconduct.





“A new survey finds that four out of five Americans believe sexual harassment is happening in the workplace, while one out of five couldn’t respond because their boss’s penis was blocking the keyboard,” Colin Jost quipped on the latest edition of the “Weekend Update” segment. “I almost forgot about this week’s batch of predators. It’s just a whole segment of the news now. I’ve just got to announce the names every week like Powerball numbers,” he added. Lauer’s face appeared behind him, alongside Russell Simmons and Garrison Keillor, who have also recently been accused of sexual misconduct.

The attention then shifted to Lauer. “On Wednesday, the Rockefeller Christmas tree was lit, and so was Ann Curry,” Jost joked, referencing Lauer’s former colleague and co-host. When Curry left NBC’s “TODAY” in 2012, rumors were rampant that longtime NBC anchor Lauer was behind her departure.

Lauer, who was fired on Wednesday, released a statement on Thursday in which he addressed the allegations that led to his termination:

“There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions. To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry. As I am writing this I realize the depth of the damage and disappointment I have left behind at home and at NBC,” Lauer said in the statement.

“Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed,” said the disgraced host. “I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly … repairing the damage will take a lot of time and soul searching and I’m committed to beginning that effort. It is now my full time job.”

He continued, “The last two days have forced me to take a very hard look at my own troubling flaws. It’s been humbling … I am blessed to be surrounded by the people I love. I thank them for their patience and grace.”