“So You Think You Can Dance” is back! See the dance that had everyone’s jaws on the floor during the premiere

Darius Hickman wowed everyone during the season 14 premiere of “So You Think You Can Dance!”



The hit reality dance competition has returned to its roots for season 14 after experimenting with teen and kid dancers in season 13. This year, only adult dancers have been welcomed into the competition, and all feels right in the world again.

Ahead of his audition, the 18-year-old from Florida opened up about his tumultuous childhood living with a drug addicted mother and witnessing child abuse. When it was time to take the stage, the inspiring dancer had audible praises coming from the judges Nigel Lythgoe, Vanessa Hudgens and Mary Murphy during his audition.





Hickman incorporated gymnastics into his contemporary routine and flowed gracefully around the stage throughout his time. Along with the elegance and grace of his movements, Hickman seemed to bring a kind of sadness to the routine that was felt by the entire room and viewers at home.

By the end of the routine, the audience was cheering and Hickman took a minute to compose himself. When he approached the judges for critiques, they awarded him with a standing ovation and all three had the tickets to The Academy.

“So You Think You Can Dance” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.