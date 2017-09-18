Sofia Vergara could pass for her son’s sister in these stunning pics from the Emmys

Sofia Vergara has always been stunning, but the latest photos from last night’s Emmys prove that she is truly ageless.

The “Modern Family” star walked the red carpet with her 26-year-old son and looked more like his sister than his mother. Manolo Gonzalez-Ripoll Vergara is the actress’s only child.

RELATED: Why did Nicole Kidman only mention two of her four kids in her Emmys acceptance speech?

Vergara stunned in a white gown and big statement earrings. Her son opted for a classic black tux for the evening.





“It’s amazing,” Manolo told Entertainment Tonight of the event. “She invites me when [her husband Joe Manganiello is] busy, so…”

“[Joe’s] shooting a movie in New York,” Vergara added. “So I’m like, “‘Manolo, you wanna come?'”