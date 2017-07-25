Sofía Vergara had something to say about those rumors that she’s divorcing Joe Manganiello

Everything’s going well for Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello.

According to E! News, the “Modern Family” star cleared the air after rumors of a divorce started swirling.

“We don’t care about that,” she told the Daily News. “What can you do? It’s the entertainment business.”

In May, the outspoken star was quick to slam the tabloids when a publication came out with the headline “Sofía & Joe: It’s Over!” and alleged she had been caught cheating on Manganiello.

“The editor of this magazine is an idiot if he is going to have my ring removed to created a ‘fake’ ‘news’ he should have made sure that he removed from social media all the other pictures of that award night in Rome where I’m wearing it,” she wrote on Instagram. “By the way…that’s my friend the producer of the movie Bent that I was shooting in Rome and who came to spend Easter at my home the week later,”

The editor of this magazine is an idiot😂if he is going to have my ring removed to created a "fake" "news" he should have made sure that he removed from social media all the other pictures of that award night in Rome where Im wearing it. By the way…thats my friend the producer of the movie Bent that I was shooting in Rome and who came to spend Easter at my home the week later.#Starmagazinebullies #goinventsh*itaboutyourmother A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on May 3, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

Earlier this month, Maganiello seemed to respond to rumors when he wished his lady love a happy birthday while vacationing in paradise.

¡Feliz Cumpleaños mi amor! Eres mi vida. A post shared by Joe Manganiello (@joemanganiello) on Jul 10, 2017 at 1:38am PDT

“Happy birthday, my love!” he wrote in Spanish. “You are my life.”

Seems like everything is going well for them after all!