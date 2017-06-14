Some people think that Teresa Giudice is cheating on her husband Joe while he serves his prison sentence

Is Teresa Giudice being unfaithful to her husband Joe?

There is currently a rumor that the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star has been cheating on her husband, who is currently serving time for bankruptcy fraud at the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, N.J.

According to US Weekly, a source claimed that Teresa “hasn’t visited Joe in prison for a few months,” and pal Kim DePaola also seemed to confirm rumors that Teresa has been seeing a New Jersey businessman as her husband serves time.

“They’ve been pretty cozy, I’m going to say, in the last five months,” DePaola said. “I think Teresa has every right to go out and find somebody else. She should leave Joe.”





DePaola continued, “She should be with somebody else. She should divorce Joe.”

There have been rumors that Joe was unfaithful in the past as well.

James J. Leonard Jr. Esq, Teresa’s attorney, denied the allegations.

“They are 1,000 percent false and have been manufactured by attention-seeking lowlifes who have no moral compass. The only man in Teresa’s life is Joe Giudice. Period. End of story,” he said.

Teresa previously served time in prison and was released in December 2015. Joe is scheduled for release in March 2019.