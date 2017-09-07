Someone called the cops to Aaron Carter’s home three times in 24 hours

Cops visited singer Aaron Carter’s Florida home three times in the last day after it was reported that he attempted to buy a gun and threatened his family members.

The first call came at 11:47 a.m. ET on Tuesday after a worried caller said that Carter had been abusing drugs and alcohol and had been “trying to buy a gun for the last couple of weeks,” the police documents read, according to PEOPLE. That morning, Carter was involved in a car accident when a truck allegedly rear-ended and damaged his BMW. Carter reportedly received a citation for failing to obey traffic signals and driving with an expired license.





Police responded to Carter’s home once again at 2:12 p.m. after a caller claimed Carter refused to seek medical attention following the crash — the caller said Carter required a psychiatric evaluation. Officers said that Carter showed no “signs of distress” during the visits. They made another visit at 4:18 a.m., after the caller said Carter was “not in a safe mental state” and “threatened to harm family and others.”

A spokesperson for the St. Petersburg Police Department said that Carter was not arrested or taken into custody. A representative for Carter did not comment on the incidents.