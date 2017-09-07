Someone called the cops to Aaron Carter’s home three times in 24 hours
Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP
Cops visited singer Aaron Carter’s Florida home three times in the last day after it was reported that he attempted to buy a gun and threatened his family members.

The first call came at 11:47 a.m. ET on Tuesday after a worried caller said that Carter had been abusing drugs and alcohol and had been “trying to buy a gun for the last couple of weeks,” the police documents read, according to PEOPLE. That morning, Carter was involved in a car accident when a truck allegedly rear-ended and damaged his BMW. Carter reportedly received a citation for failing to obey traffic signals and driving with an expired license.


Police responded to Carter’s home once again at 2:12 p.m. after a caller claimed Carter refused to seek medical attention following the crash — the caller said Carter required a psychiatric evaluation. Officers said that Carter showed no “signs of distress” during the visits. They made another visit at 4:18 a.m., after the caller said Carter was “not in a safe mental state” and “threatened to harm family and others.”

A spokesperson for the St. Petersburg Police Department said that Carter was not arrested or taken into custody. A representative for Carter did not comment on the incidents.

