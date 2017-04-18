Someone close to Janet Jackson is speaking out about her recent split from husband Wissam Al Mana

Gil Duldulao has had enough of the rumors!

Janet Jackson’s creative director and longtime BFF took to Instagram to release a statement about Jackson and her ex Wissam Al Mana.

F you A post shared by Gil Duldulao (@ghsduldulao) on Apr 15, 2017 at 4:06am PDT

“Hi. I want to state what I have to say as a friend,” he wrote in a note. “Even if there was a possibility that my friend could make 500 mil off of having a child. It’s not in her character to want and or accept 500 mil. It’s character people and she is not the one. She would never accept a pay out or want a pay out. That’s the human being I know.”





He continued with a vulgar rant, “So you fuckers that state that—fuck you. That’s not my friend and will never be. Point blank period. AND if you checked your facts. She has been married for four years not 5 and something months to claim she will get 500mil. So keep trying you assholes. Goodbye.”

Duldulao captioned the not-so-sweet message with a simple “F you.”

Rumor has it, Jackson could be set to gain upwards of $200 million in the divorce settlement. The “Nasty” singer is reportedly worth $175 million while Al Mana is worth closer to $1 billion.

Jackson and Al Mana welcomed their son, Eissa Al Mana, in January, so child support could also be an issue in the ongoing divorce.

(H/T E! News)