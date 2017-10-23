Someone just told The Rock that wrestling isn’t real, and he clapped back hard

Australian comedian Ben Pobjie almost broke Twitter on Sunday evening after he tweeted to WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson that wrestling is fake — needless to say, The Great One did not let it slide.
“Dwayne, wrestling isn’t real. It’s time you knew,” Pobjie tweeted in response to a post by Johnson congratulating his friend and occasional storyline nemesis Kurt Angle on his return to a WWE ring after an 11 year absence.
The Rock — who is generally regarded as one of the best talkers in the history of professional wrestling — didn’t take too kindly to Pobjie’s incredibly lame and unoriginal insult. So he fired back.
And he definitely didn’t mince his words.
“Correct, I do in fact know wrestling isn’t real. Thats [sic] why I said ‘have fun’. I also know, you can go f**k yourself,” Johnson wrote.
As you can probably imagine, the millions and millions or The Rock’s fans came out in support of wrestler-turned mainstream movie star, by sharing humorous reaction gifs and memes featuring his cheeky face, as well as some words of support.
Pobjie tried to play the whole ordeal off as a joke, but he’ll definitely think twice before stepping to the most electrifying man in sports entertainment.