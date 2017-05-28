Someone really isn’t happy with Katy Perry’s rumored $25 million paycheck for the “American Idol” reboot

The drama has already started on the reboot of “American Idol.”

According to Page Six, former “American Idol” host Ryan Seacrest was set to return to the show as the emcee before he heard about judge Katy Perry’s payday.

“I’m really proud that, as a woman, I got paid. And you know why? I got paid, like, more than like pretty much any guy that’s been on that show,” Perry said during an interview on 103.5 KTU.

Seacrest was reportedly offered $10 million for the reboot.





“[He] was suddenly asking himself why he would come back for a 16th season at a salary [much smaller than that] of the newcomer judge,” Richard Rushfield, author of “American Idol: The Untold Story,” wrote in his newsletter. Since Seacrest has signed on as the new host with “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” he would be required to make cross country from Los Angeles to New York City.

“Ryan isn’t pleased with the protracted negotiations. But he is hopeful that a deal can be reached given his affection for the show,” a source told the gossip column.

Network sources denied Perry’s $25 million paycheck, but a spokesperson for ABC said, “We don’t comment on negotiations or salary.”